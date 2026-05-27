Indian players N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri made a winning start in French Open men's doubles with their respective partners on Tuesday. Balaji and Brazil's Marcelo Demoliner were made to work hard by the pair of Robin Haase and Constantin Frantzen for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory, which they completed in one hour and 45 minutes. In another contest, Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus got the better of the Argentine pair of Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in an hour and 22 minutes to advance to the next round.

While they worked hard for a 7-5 victory in the first set, Bhambri and Venus settled nicely into the second game to clinch a comfortable victory. Bhambri and Venus eventually won 7-5, 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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