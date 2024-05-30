Story ProgressBack to home
Iga Swiatek Saves Match Point To Beat Naomi Osaka At French Open
Defending champion Iga Swiatek saved a match point to outlast Naomi Osaka.© AFP
Defending champion Iga Swiatek saved a match point to outlast fellow four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 7-5 in a breathtaking second-round clash at the French Open on Wednesday. World number one Swiatek trailed 5-2 in the final set but the Pole won the last five games of the match to keep her bid for a third successive Roland Garros title on track.
She is attempting to become only the fourth woman in the Open era to lift four Roland Garros titles and just the second -- after Serena Williams -- to complete the clay-court treble of Madrid, Rome and French Opens in the same season.
