Twitter Bows Down As "King Of Clay" Rafael Nadal Trumps Novak Djokovic In French Open Classic
French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal put on a show to beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling quarter-final clash.
Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller on Wednesday to stay on course for a 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam triumph. Nadal overcame the World No.1 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) in a gruelling quarter-final clash that lasted over four hours at Court Philippe Chatrier to avenge his defeat to Djokovic in the Roland Garros semi-final last year. Memories of that match must have come back to him when Djokovic came back from two breaks down to win four games on the trot and eventually take the second set after Nadal led 0-3 at one point. However, the veteran Spaniard came back strong to win the next two sets and keep up his incredible record in the tournament.
Nadal even came back from being 2-5 down in the fourth set to win it in the tie-breaker and seal his semi-finals berth.
The match lived up to its billing and social media was abuzz after Nadal's epic victory.
"59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible," Australian tennis legend Rod Laver tweeted.
"Rafael Nadal is still atop the throne," the official handle of the US Open tweeted.
"This is the Kingdom of one man, named Rafael Nadal! On Clay, at #RolandGarros, no matter the circumstances, you never doubt him, he may doubt himself, but u don't do that, specially at Chatrier," one user wrote.
Promoted
"There'll never be another Rafael Nadal," wrote another.
"Rafael Nadal has just proven once again why he's the Greatest of all Time. He arrived at this match with the worst possible conditions, nobody had him winning this match, yet he did it. That's why I love you Rafael Nadal, you are the Miracle Man," another fan tweeted.
59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible.— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) May 31, 2022
King of clay #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T5ZCoIn6Sk— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2022
Rafael Nadal is still atop the throne pic.twitter.com/jWguOWCSw8— US Open Tennis (@usopen) May 31, 2022
Incredible!— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 31, 2022
Nadal's record is 101-1 when winning the first set at Roland Garros #InfosysStats
WHAT A BATTLE— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) May 31, 2022
It's a 15th #RolandGarros semifinal for @RafaelNadal! pic.twitter.com/AGdw1FY20w
This is the Kingdom of one man, named Rafael Nadal!— (@cricketArnav) June 1, 2022
On Clay, at #RolandGarros, no matter the circumstances, you never doubt him, he may doubt himself, but u don't do that, specially at Chatrier
What a win man, RAFA you magician!
Sealed the deal in 4 sets pic.twitter.com/663OAMqWc1
There'll never be another Rafael Nadal.— Mason (@masonryrafan) May 31, 2022
Absolutely stunning performance by #RafaelNadal #Nadal— Don (@Samraajjj) May 31, 2022
Especially after being 3-5 down in the 4th set .
Ruthless Rafa#Djokovic was bit low on his level#NadalDjokovic rivalry for ages #RolandGarros #FrenchOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/by7Baqfj43
Rafael Nadal has just proven once again why he's the Greatest of all Time.— Hombre Nadal (@HombreNadal) May 31, 2022
He arrived at this match with the worst possible conditions, nobody had him winning this match, yet he did it.
That's why I love you Rafael Nadal, you are the Miracle Man. pic.twitter.com/D4N2OY4ZcU
Best ever in this sport— Emir Hodzic (@HodzaEmir) June 1, 2022
Nadal will now face German Alexander Zverev in the semi-final.