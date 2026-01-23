Williams' preparations for the 2026 Formula One season have been dealt a significant blow after conceding defeat in having their car ready for next week's first testing session in Barcelona. A major upheaval of the sport's technical rulebook has meant a race against time for teams to be ready for the new season. The opening five days of testing takes place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Cataluya circuit from Monday. There are a further two sets of three-day tests in Bahrain next month ahead of the first race in Australia on March 8.

"Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week's shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance," the British team said in a statement on Friday.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT (Virtual Test Track) programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support - there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

Williams finished an impressive fifth in last year's constructors' championship.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz finished eighth and ninth respectively in the drivers' standings last season, with the latter landing two podium finishes to ensure Williams' best season in a decade.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)