Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel To Leave Ferrari After 2020 Season

Updated: 12 May 2020 14:05 IST

Sebastian Vettel's departure will spark intense speculation about his replacement, with Lewis Hamilton among the drivers previously linked with Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel To Leave Ferrari After 2020 Season
Sebastian Vettel said he would leave Ferrari at the end of the season. © AFP

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel on Tuesday said he would leave Ferrari at the end of the season, saying there was no "common desire" to work together any more. No replacement was named for Vettel, who dominated F1 with Red Bull before switching to the Italian marque in 2015. He said his departure was a "joint decision". "My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020," the 32-year-old German said in a statement from Ferrari. "In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.

"The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season."

Vettel, who has won 14 races with Ferrari, said financial considerations did not play any role in his decision. He said he would "reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future".

Vettel's departure will spark intense speculation about his replacement, with Mercedes' reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton among the drivers previously linked with Ferrari.

"This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best," team principal Mattia Binotto said.

"It was not an easy decision to reach, given Sebastian's worth as a driver and as a person.

"There was no specific reason that led to this decision, apart from the common and amicable belief that the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Ferrari Ferrari Mercedes Mercedes Sebastian Vettel Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sebastian Vettel said he would leave Ferrari at the end of the season
  • Vettel said there was no "common desire" to work together any more
  • The German driver said his departure was a "joint decision"
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Ferrari Performs Quick U-Turn Over F1 Budget Cap
Coronavirus: Ferrari Performs Quick U-Turn Over F1 Budget Cap
"Not Realistic": Sebastian Vettel Warns Against Back-To-Back F1 Races
"Not Realistic": Sebastian Vettel Warns Against Back-To-Back F1 Races
No Spectators Ban For Australian Grand Prix In Wake Of Bahrain GP Move
No Spectators Ban For Australian Grand Prix In Wake Of Bahrain GP Move
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
F1 Testing: Valterri Bottas Puts Mercedes On Top But Lewis Hamilton Says Still "Not Perfect"
Lewis Hamilton Shrugs Off Mercedes Early Finish As Sebastian Vettel Sets Top Time
Lewis Hamilton Shrugs Off Mercedes' Early Finish As Sebastian Vettel Sets Top Time
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.