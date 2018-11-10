 
Sebastian Vettel Makes Twitter ROFL With Hilarious Radio Message To Ferrari: Watch

Updated: 10 November 2018 22:05 IST

The four-time world champion complained of what was originally thought to be a problem with his car's front suspension.

Sebastian Vettel was third fastest in the session where rivals Mercedes topped the times. © AFP

Sebastian Vettel, who missed out on beating Lewis Hamilton to a fifth world title, sent an unexpected message on Ferrari team radio on Friday. During the second practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the four-time world champion complained of what was originally thought to be problems with his car's front suspension. "There's something loose between my legs," Vettel supplied additional impromptu detail when he told the team. "Apart from the obvious. Something is flying around my feet. I'd be proud if it was what you think it is, but it's not."

Vettel's radio message had some really funny reactions from Formula One fans.

Vettel was third fastest in the session where rivals Mercedes topped the times, Valtteri Bottas beating Hamilton by 0.003 seconds.

The mischievous Vettel later joked during an interview that the Interlagos circuit was bewitched and had a spell cast on it.

He declined to elaborate on his comments later.

Ferrari must out-score Mercedes by 13 points in Brazil to keep the title battle alive and hope they can end this year in encouraging fashion before a reshuffle of their line-up next year will see Monegasque Charles Leclerc arrive as the new team-mate for Vettel.

(With AFP Inputs)

