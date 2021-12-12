Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 world championship title in the most dramatic of circumstances on Sunday as he rode his luck to overtake Lewis Hamilton in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. With Hamilton leading comfortably in the final few laps of the season-ending race, Nicholas Latifi of Williams crashed towards the end. This saw the safety car being brought in, which allowed Verstappen to close the gap on Hamilton. The lapped cars were then allowed to overtake the safety car just before it was taken off, allowing Verstappen to start the final lap almost alongside Hamilton.

Taking advantage of his faster tyres, Verstappen comfortably overtook Hamilton and sealed victory to pip Hamilton to the world championship title.

This was Verstappen's maiden title. He also became the first ever Dutch driver to secure the world championship.

Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-over internationals, seemed thrilled by the dramatic end to the race.

To sum up his thoughts on the race's sensational final lap, Rohit took to Twitter on Sunday evening.

The opening batter used a cricket analogy to describe Verstappen's victory, saying it was akin to a batter winning a game with a last-ball six.

"1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship," Rohit wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier in Sunday's race, Hamilton overtook Verstappen at the very beginning and took a comfortable lead.

However, having pitted early in the race, Hamilton's tyres wore out towards the end.

The British driver was still in a comfortable position before Latifi's crash allowed Verstappen to close in due to safety car regulations and then seal victory with a final-lap overtake.