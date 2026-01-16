Formula 1 powerhouses Red Bull Racing unveiled their brand new livery for the 2026 F1 season on Friday morning. Red Bull uncovered a bold new look, stepping away slightly from their iconic dark blue shade to incorporate a glossier and lighter blue representing their new engine suppliers Ford. Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen and young sensation Isack Hadjar are set to drive for Red Bull in 2026. Alongside Red Bull, their sister team, VISA Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) also unveiled their new livery. Here are the first images:

PHOTOS: Red Bull Livery for 2026 F1 Season

Red Bull Racing kick off our 2026 car launches in style #F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/A9ZPCuHmaG — Formula 1 (@F1) January 16, 2026

PHOTOS: VCARB Livery for 2026 F1 Season

VCARB with another fire livery *pretends to be shocked* #F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/svmgoWpws0 — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 16, 2026

Red Bull's 2026 F1 livery sported another distinct change: the racing number of Verstappen. Having lost the 2025 world championship to Lando Norris, Verstappen has been forced to switch from the No. 1 that he had made his own for four years.

Instead, Verstappen has taken up the No. 3, a number previously used by Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo during his time in Formula 1. This marks a shift from No. 33 that the Dutchman sported in the early years of his career.

Incidentally, Verstappen had not been able to take up the No. 3 earlier in his career due to Ricciardo choosing it ahead of him. The duo had been teammates at Red Bull across the 2016, 2017 and 2018 F1 seasons.

Ahead of 2026, Red Bull opted to promote French talent Isack Hadjar, who impressed in his rookie year at VCARB in 2025. VCARB, on the other hand, retained the services of New Zealander Liam Lawson and brought in British driver Arvid Lindblad, who has Indian heritage through his mother.