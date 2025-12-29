December 29, 2025, marks the 12th year since Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher suffered a severe head injury while skiing in Meribel, France. The accident left him in a medically induced coma for months and changed his life forever. Twelve years later, Schumacher remains under intensive care at his Lake Geneva home. Reports suggest he is largely bed-bound, non-verbal, and communicates through eye movements. A dedicated team of medical professionals provides round-the-clock care, while only a handful of close family and friends are allowed to visit.

His family continues to fiercely protect his privacy, sharing almost no details publicly. Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt recently said, "Michael is here, but he is simply not the Michael he used to be," reflecting the profound impact of the accident.

Last month, Schumacher's paddock acquaintance Richard Hopkins, who was the first head of operations at Red Bull and previously a director at McLaren, told Sportbible: "I haven't heard anything lately, but I know he has a Finnish doctor, a personal doctor.

"I don't think we'll ever see Michael again," he said in a statement that contains little more than the logic of events. "I feel a little uncomfortable talking about his condition because of the secrecy that the family, for the right reasons, wants to maintain."

Reports indicate that Schumacher's life remains extremely challenging, with a team of around 15 medical professionals providing him constant care. It is understood that he is confined to bed and unable to speak.

For communication, Schumacher relies entirely on eye movements to interact with family and friends-a detail revealed by Elisabetta Gregoraci, former partner of ex-F1 boss Flavio Briatore. This disclosure was striking, given how little is publicly known about Schumacher's condition.

"Michael doesn't speak; he communicates with his eyes. Only three people can visit him, and I know who they are. They moved to Spain, and his wife has set up a hospital in that house," Gregoraci said.

There were reports claiming Schumacher made his first public appearance at his daughter's wedding in 2024, with guests required to surrender their mobile phones to protect his privacy, though these claims have since been disputed. Jean Todt, the former Ferrari chief, has offered rare glimpses into Schumacher's current state.

Speaking to a French publication in 2023, he said: "Michael is here, so I don't miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula One."