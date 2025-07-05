Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed pole for the British Grand Prix after qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri will start alongside the Dutchman on the front row of Sunday's race. Piastri's teammate Lando Norris starts on the second row with the Mercedes of George Russell for company. Piastri took provisional pole until Verstappen produced a perfect final flying lap to front the grid by only a tenth of a second from the Australian.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc made it an all Ferrari third row.

"It was tricky out there with the wind, it was all shifting around a bit and around here with these cars, it is extremely sensitive to it," said four-time former world champion Verstappen.

"This is a proper track, when you have to go flat out you have to be super committed.

"We are quite quick on the straight, we have to wait and see what tomorrow will do but I am happy -- it is a big boost for the team and excited to go racing tomorrow," the 27-year-old added.

