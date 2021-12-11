Story ProgressBack to home
Max Verstappen Pips Lewis Hamilton To Pole For Title-Deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle with Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen took pole position for the Abu Dhabi GP on Saturday.© AFP
Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row. The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.
