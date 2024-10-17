Max Verstappen will seek to reboot his title defence and end an eight-race winless streak this weekend when he locks horns with title rival Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix. Four weeks on from finishing second behind him in Singapore, Red Bull's three-time world champion and series leader hopes recent upgrades to his car will be enough for him to reel in the McLaren driver and repeat his 2023 triumph at the Circuit of the Americas.

"The car felt better in Singapore," said Verstappen. "It was already a good step for us in Baku and I think we are going in the right direction now, but it takes time. You can't change something like this in one or two weeks."

The Dutchman admitted that Red Bull struggled to match the speed of their main competitors, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, during much of the mid-part of the 24-race season, but with six races remaining, three including additional sprints, he hopes his 52-point lead will be enough for him to hang on.

Verstappen has not won since the Spanish Grand Prix and Norris, despite some inconsistency, has beaten him in the last five races, igniting a late bid for the drivers' title to add to McLaren's takeover of the constructors' championship.

An extra eight points are on offer this weekend thanks to Saturday's sprint as the F1 circus begins a triple-header with races in Austin, Mexico and Brazil on successive weekends before the final events in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

In all, a total of 180 points are still available to be won and the various permutations all end up suggesting that Norris needs to stay on top and hope Verstappen has a few low or non-scoring races.

"It's going to be incredibly busy, but also exciting, in the next two months," said Norris. "I'm ready to get back in the car, so let's show Texas what we can do."

'More competitive'

Verstappen has won all three sprints this season so far and will hope he can continue that vein of form to make the difference as the season moves to a rousing finale.

His Austrian sprint win was his last success and he said he hopes further updates for Austin will "suit this circuit and see if we are more competitive when we head out on track."

Both leading teams will turn to their second drivers Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Oscar Piastri for McLaren for critical support as their battle for the titles.

McLaren lead Red Bull by 41 points in the teams' title race with Perez in acute need of a change of form and fortunes before his home event in Mexico.

Mercedes' seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is the most successful driver at the US Grand Prix with six wins, could also be a factor at one of his favourite circuits.

Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced by New Zealand's Liam Lawson in the RB team, a move that gives him a chance to make a claim to replace Perez next year, while at Williams Alex Albon will make his 100th race start.

