Lewis Hamilton Grabs Pole For Canadian Grand Prix Ahead Of Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton pipped Sebastian Vettel to pole for Canadian GP. © AFP
Briton Lewis Hamilton took pole position for Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal qualifying on Saturday. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari will start alongside Hamilton on the front row of the grid in Sunday's race with Finland's Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes on the second row.
It was Hamilton's 65th career pole position, moving him level with Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna.
Topics : Mercedes Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Valtteri Bottas Canadian Grand Prix
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments