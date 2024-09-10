Formula One design guru Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin from Red Bull, the British-based team confirmed on Tuesday. The widely expected appointment of the 65-year-old Briton was announced at Aston Martin's Silverstone base by team owner Lawrence Stroll. Newey, who will start his new job in March 2025, joins as managing technical partner and will also become a shareholder. This will allow Newey to have an active influence on Aston Martin's F1 car development as the sport enters new technical regulations for 2026.

"I am thrilled to be joining Aston Martin," said Newey. "I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with."

Newey will work with the team's drivers, Stroll's 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43.

Newey is widely regarded as one of the greatest engineers and designers in Formula 1 history, with his designed cars having lifted twelve World Constructors' Championships and thirteen World Driver Championships, starting from Nigel Mansell's Williams in 1992 to Max Verstappen's Red Bull in 2023. The tally could increase further if Verstappen or Red Bull win their respective titles in 2024.

Red Bull had announced Newey's departure from the team in May 2024 after a 19-year connection, during which he has overseen title-winning cars for Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen.

