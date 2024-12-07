Lando Norris hailed "a perfect day" after securing pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri to move McLaren within reach of a first constructors' title since 1998 at Sunday's decisive season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In an eventful Saturday qualifying session where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was unluckily eliminated in Q1 in his final weekend with Mercedes, Norris topped the times in one minute and 22.595 seconds to outpace Piastri by three-tenths of a second. Carlos Sainz, in his final weekend with Ferrari before leaving to join Williams, was third, 0.020 seconds behind Piastri as McLaren reeled off their third front row lockout of the season.

Ferrari need to overhaul a 21-point deficit to take the constructors' title ahead of McLaren, but suffered a blow when Charles Leclerc was eliminated in Q2 and, with a 10-place grid penalty, he will start from the back of the grid on Sunday.

Nico Hulkenberg qualified fourth for Haas - before being hit with a three-place penalty - ahead of newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Mercedes' George Russell.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was eighth for Aston Martin, 24 hours after describing his car as "the worst ever", ahead of Valtteri Bottas of Sauber and Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

"A perfect day for us," said Norris who secured his eighth pole of the season.

"Probably a little tougher than before as we've been strong all weekend. My lap was strong too so it was just what we wanted from today."

Lance Stroll was first out for Q1 in his Aston Martin as the sun set over the Yas Marina Circuit in clear conditions and temperatures of 25 (air) and (30) track, near perfect for the unprecedented 24th and final qualifying of the year.

Hamilton 'messed up'

After scrubbed laps for exceeding track limits by Perez and Franco Colapinto, Sainz went top as the Mexican's lap was reinstated and Bottas took command shortly before Hamilton, on a desperate late lap, failed to make it.

He was eliminated in Q1 for the third time in his final six races before leaving Mercedes for Ferrari and in his 246th and final outing for the 'Silver Arrows'.

"I messed that up big time guys," a crestfallen Hamilton conceded on the team radio. "That was bad," he added.

Hamilton's demise came after he picked up a bollard - flicked into his path by Kevin Magnussen's Haas - that was stuck under his car, creating imbalance and loss of pace.

After a record 104 pole positions, 78 with Mercedes, it was a sad qualifying finale for the seven-time champion before his move to Ferrari - and on a circuit where he has taken a record five poles.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff blamed "an idiot's mistake" that led to Hamilton being sent out late to ensure he reached the second qualifying session when an errant bollard lodged under his car and wrecked his performance and lap.

As a result, he will start towards the rear of the grid for his final race with Mercedes before joining Ferrari next season.

"I just need to apologise to Lewis," said Wolff.

"We totally let him down. An idiotic mistake not to go earlier. Inexcusable, inexcusable! I've rarely been so down about what has happened.

In another incident, Russell was seen to run off track to avoid baulking Liam Lawson on a flying lap.

After much swearing on the RB radio channel, the stewards investigated and took no further action, a baffling decision a week after a similar issue had initiated Russell's promotion to pole in Qatar where Verstappen was penalised.

Verstappen set the Q2 pace with an early lap in 1:22.998 and chose to relax as his rivals took second runs - Leclerc going top before his lap was deleted for track limits at Turn One.

This meant he qualified 14th but his penalty means he will start Sunday's race at the back of the grid - a massive setback for Ferrari in their bid to overhaul McLaren.

