Lando Norris regained the lead in the drivers' world championship for the first time in six months on Sunday when he steered his McLaren to a commanding victory in a breathless Mexico Grand Prix. Driving with great authority, the 25-year-old Briton came home 30.324 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with four-time champion Max Verstappen third for Red Bull. For Norris, it was a first win in Mexico, his sixth this season and the 10th of his career -– achieved with a near-perfect race from pole position to lift him back to the top of the drivers' title race by one point for the first time since the Saudi Arabian race in April.

With four races remaining, Norris has 357 points, ahead of Piastri on 356 and Verstappen, who is third on 321.

"A beautiful win to celebrate here in this stadium in Mexico," said Norris.

"It's one weekend at a time for me. I am happy and I am focused on myself. I am just keeping my head down and I keep to myself...

"I just stay relaxed and it helps. It helped me get a good start and it's the best thing."

Leclerc, who gained his seventh podium of the season, said: "I am very happy with the weekend. We didn't know what to expect here so to get on the podium is a nice surprise."

For Verstappen, it ended his sparkling streak of winning three of the past four races.

"It was very hectic at the start and I almost crashed out. To be fighting for P2 with all that happened –- a strong race for me," he reflected.

Haas teenage rookie Oliver Bearman was a career best fourth ahead of Norris' McLaren team-mate and previously runaway series leader Oscar Piastri, and Mercedes' young rookie Kimi Antonelli.

The Italian's teammate George Russell was seventh ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari, Esteban Ocon in the second Haas and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.

The packed stands on a hot day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez witnessed high-speed chaos at the start as the leaders powered down and into the first corner.

Norris made a good start from his 14th career pole and was one of four cars abreast as they turned in, but he held on to his lead as Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen drew alongside him.

Breathless

Leclerc battled Hamilton and ran off while Verstappen, in uncompromising mood, also ran off after attacking. He returned third but gave it back to Hamilton.

Russell lost a place to the Dutchman and was adamant he was forced off while Hamilton complained at the aggression in T1.

"What are they doing about it?" he asked. The stewards took a dim view of his part in the start, meting out a 10-second penalty.

Hamilton was aghast to learn of his punishment, which was followed by a decision not to punish Verstappen for his misdemeanours.

Norris stayed in front ahead of the two Ferraris in grid order while Verstappen lunged at every opening, bouncing off on lap six and then making contact with Hamilton as he tried again on lap seven.

Looking serene in the sunshine, Norris was five seconds clear by lap 15.

Behind him it was breathless stuff in the thin air at 2,200 metres altitude, but Norris appeared unflustered as the chasing pack began to pit.

Norris pitted on lap 34, but such was his superiority he rejoined the race still with an eight second lead.

In a frantic finale, Verstappen was third and chasing Leclerc, while Bearman resisted Piastri before a late VSC deployment to clear Carlos Sainz's parked Williams halted the drama until the final lap.

