Last month, it was the 10th anniversary of Michael Schumacher's skiing accident. On December 29, 2013, Schumacher suffered a life-threatening injury while skiing in the French ski resort of Meribel. Michael Schumacher, a seven time former world champion, suffered severe brain injuries during the accident. The 54-year-old has been residing privately in Switzerland, and details about his health have been kept confidential. He has not made any public appearance since the accident and there remains speculations about his health. However, there is some good news from the Schumacher household.

According to reports in European Media Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina will get married to her 27-year-old boyfriend Iain Bethke later this year. According to Sports Illustrated, the wedding ceremony will take at a villa in Majjorca, Spain, purchased by Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in 2017.

Former world champions Sebastian Vettel, who close to Schumacher and his family, recently revealed that the F1 legend "is not doing well".

Schumacher's lawyer, Felix Damm, however, has revealed that the former F1 driver's family has decided not to make his final health report public due to privacy concerns.

"It was always about protecting private things. We considered whether a final report about Michael's health could be the right way to do this,: Damm told German media outlet LTO, as quoted by SI.com.

Damm also stated that Schumacher's family would have come under pressure from the media to release timely health updates, had they released the final health report.

"But that wouldn't have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated 'water level reports' and it would not have been up to the family when the media interest in the story stopped."

"They [the media] could pick up on such a report again and again and as 'and what does it look like now?' one, two, three months or years after the message," he added. "If we then wanted to take action against this reporting, we would have to deal with the argument of voluntary self-disclosure," he added.