The upcoming Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are unlikely to go ahead this year due to ongoing conflict in the region, according to sources. Sporting events in the region have been affected by US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. Earlier this month, matches in the West Zone of the AFC Champions League-Asia's footballing equivalent of the UEFA Champions League-were postponed indefinitely as well. Sources have told NDTV that the F1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, scheduled for consecutive weekends in April, are unlikely to go ahead this season.

If F1 can't race in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it would leave a five-week gap in the calendar, which teams could use to refine any changes. F1 is currently in China this week, where Mercedes' George Russell dominated the day, clocking the fastest time in the only free practice at the Shanghai International Circuit.

The Briton also led a Mercedes 1-2 in the first Sprint Qualifying of the season later in the day. With teammate Kimi Antonelli qualifying second-0.289 seconds down-and no other team close, Mercedes is on target for another 1-2 finish in Saturday's sprint, which is followed by qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was 0.621s adrift, a vast gap in F1 terms, placing third for McLaren. Only Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in fourth and Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri in fifth got within a second of Russell's time.

Tiny Bahrain, a short hop over the Gulf sea from Iran, has been targeted with frequent attacks that have hit buildings and a refinery, as well as its large US base.

Saudi Arabia has also weathered scores of strikes, some of them targeting the oil infrastructure that is crucial for the world's biggest exporter of crude.

Russell won the season-opening race at Melbourne's Albert Park last week, ahead of 19-year-old teammate Antonelli.

(With Agency Inputs)