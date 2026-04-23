Reports of an investigation of a prostitution ring in Milan has rocked Italian football in recent days, with several Serie A players implicated. According to Italy-based media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, an illegal event-promotion company organized luxurious evenings with high-end escorts, providing access to women available for paid sex in exchange for thousands of euros. Several celebrities, businessmen, footballers and even a Formula 1 driver have reportedly been involved in the scandal. According to further reports, close to 1.2 million euros (approx. Rs 13.2 crore) has been seized from the organisation, with four arrested.

What has made the case even more interesting is the emergence of a number of stunning wiretaps that has led to the Italian law enforcement agency Guardia di Finanza arresting four ringleaders after months of surveillance.

"There's a friend of mine, a Formula 1 driver... who's coming to Milan tonight, he wants a girl," is one such wiretapped conversation that has been obtained, as per the reports.

In another exchange, a woman can be heard telling an associate that she may be pregnant after one such evening, and asks him to retrieve their chat records to confirm the exact date of the incident.

Other wiretaps also revealed the use of nitrous oxide (laughing gas) by the footballers.

While the F1 driver involved remains unnamed, a number of past and present Serie A footballers have been mentioned in the clients list, which was published by Italy-based news outlet Il Giornale. According to reports in Italian media, the Milan prosecutor's office included the players' surnames as search keywords in its seizure order.

This clients list includes names like star Inter Milan footballers like Alessandro Bastoni and Achraf Hakimi, AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leao, former Liverpool players Philippe Coutinho and Arthur, French striker Olivier Giroud and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. Legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini's son, Daniel, has also been named in the list.

However, none of the players are under investigation, as attending such events is not under Italian criminal law. Prosecutors are reportedly yet to establish exactly which players paid for sex.

Meanwhile, Rafael Leao is one of many footballers who have distanced themselves from the scandal.

"I want to make it clear that I am completely unrelated to the facts being investigated. I am not involved and I have not committed any crime.

Riccardo Calafiori's attorney has also directly claimed that his name does not appear in any document.

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