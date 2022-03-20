The season-opening Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will be taking place on Sunday, at the Bahrain International Circuit. Max Verstappen clocked the fastest lap in the third and final practice session to top the practice session on Saturday and Lewis Hamilton was in sixth place. Verstappen clocked 1 minute 32.544 seconds, 0.096 seconds quicker than Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, while Sergio Perez finished third in the second Red Bull. Meanwhile, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Hamilton ended at fourth and sixth, with Carlos Sainz in-between.

Where will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix take place?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain.

When will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix begin?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will begin on Sunday, March 20.

What time will the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix begin?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix?

The live streaming of Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix will be available on Hotstar.

