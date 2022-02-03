Red Bull on Thursday have nailed down the date on which they will reveal the car with which Max Verstappenwill defend his Formula 1 title. The 2022 Red Bull F1 car will be called RB18, and will be launched on February 9 - nine days before rivals Mercedes launch their W13. Last season saw Verstappen win his maiden F1 title in a thrilling finale at Abu Dhabi, at the helm of the RB16B. Mexican racer Sergio Perez continues with Red Bull, readying for his second season with the drivers' championship-winning team.

This season will also see Red Bull Powertrains supply engines for the first time, as Honda have departed the sport.