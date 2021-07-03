Story ProgressBack to home
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Extends Mercedes Contract Until 2023
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023, the team announced on Saturday.
Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023.© AFP
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023, the team announced on Saturday. Hamilton, 36, has won six of his seven F1 titles with the outfit since joining them in 2012. "I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years," Hamilton said in a statement.
He's staying... @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/bDaHhlP8Iv— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 3, 2021
More to follow...
