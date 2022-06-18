Story ProgressBack to home
Charles Leclerc Relegated To Back Of Grid At Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the back of the grid on Sunday after Ferrari decided to replace his complete power unit.
The decision followed the earlier use of a new electronic control unit, which brought a 10-place penalty.
The 24-year-old Monegasque driver, who has reeled off four successive pole positions before the Canadian contest, has been hit by two engine failures in the last three races.
He will line up alongside Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda on the back row.
