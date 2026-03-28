Florian Wirtz starred for Germany with two stunning goals and two assists as Germany edged neighbours Switzerland 4-3 in a breathless friendly in Basel on Friday. Switzerland twice led in the contest, with Dan Ndoye and then Breel Embolo putting the hosts in front. But Germany pegged them back both times, with Wirtz the architect of each goal. His first assist was a pinpoint deep cross for Jonathan Tah's first international goal and his second a defence-splitting pass for Serge Gnabry to make it 2-2.

But the Liverpool winger saved his best for the second half, finding the top corner from the corner of the penalty area to make it 3-2 and then producing another gem to settle the contest in Germany's favour — but he admitted there was some luck involved in his first.

"I'd be lying if I said I aimed exactly there with the first goal. But I did want to get it on target," Wirtz told German broadcaster RTL. "If it goes in like that, I'll happily take it. There was a bit of intention."

Ndoye had opened the scoring for Switzerland in the 17th minute. The Nottingham Forest winger's powerful run and vicious left-footed drive flew easily past Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, brushing the inside of the near post on its way in.

Tah levelled in the 26th minute for his first Germany goal in his 44th game. A quick corner caught Switzerland cold and Wirtz's sublime deep cross found Bayern Munich defender Tah, who squeezed a header in at the far post, with Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel wondering how he let it through.

But while Germany dominated the ball, they laboured in front of goal — and Switzerland made them pay in the 41st minute. Silvan Widmer whipped a teasing cross in from the right and Embolo snuck behind Tah to score with a diving header.

Switzerland had been hungrier and slicker in the first 45 minutes, but Germany restored parity on the stroke of half-time with a fine equaliser. Wirtz was again the provider, splitting the Swiss defence with a perfect pass for Gnabry, who got ahead of Manuel Akanji and fired past the on-rushing Kobel.

Germany appeared to tighten their grip on the game in the second half, with Bayern teenager Lennart Karl making an impressive cameo off the bench. But this game was all about Wirtz, who made it 3-2 in emphatic style.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man collected the ball on the edge of the Switzerland penalty box and let fly with a swerving drive that flew into the top corner off the underside of the bar, but it wasn't the decider.

Substitute Joel Monteiro, of Young Boys, produced a goal of equal quality, carving out some space for himself with his back to goal and spinning to arrow in an unstoppable effort from 25 yards for 3-3.

But Wirtz had the final say, scoring another goal of supreme quality, bending the ball in from the edge of the box to make it 4-3 and, despite Germany's weaknesses in defence, offering a tantalising glimpse of what could be to come at the World Cup.

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