The only time Spain won the world cup in 2010, it's core had successful Barcelona cadets like Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol, all of whom were Pep Guardiola's boys . And Madrid contributed very important players, including captain Iker Casillas, defender Sergio Ramos, Alonso and Arbeloa. The Class of 2010 had the best of Catalan flair and Castilian grit. That was considered the main reason behind the success of Vicente del Bosque side who was a former Madrid player himself. So why did Real Madrid lose out on the World Cup deal this time around?

It is an issue that has been raised by Enrique Riquelme, the 37-year-old renewable energy entrepreneur who is challenging long-serving Madrid chief Florentino Perez in the presidential election at Bernabeu.

So, who feature in the Spanish World Cup team?

There were eight players from La Liga champions Barcelona, from other Spanish top-flight clubs including Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Osasuna.

In the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, then there are players from Paris Saint-Germain in France and Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

And, who missed out?

The one Madrid player who came closest to making the cut was 21-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen. A year ago he was a Bournemouth player and looked to get a Spain berth, but shaky form since joining Madrid now has him out.

Left back Fran Garcia, centre-forward Gonzalo Garcia, left-back Alvaro Carreras have strangely fallen out of the picture.

Not too long Madrid supplied the best of talent to the Spanish team. Dani Carvajal was vice-captain as Spain won the European Championship in Germany in 2024.

Before this year, there has always been at least one Madrid player in each of Spain's World Cup squads. The number has been trending down recently- six Madrid players in Spain's squad for the 2018 edition, but just two in 2022.

The only time in recent history a Spanish squad that did not have Madrid players was in Euro 2020 (played in 2021 due to Covid-19).

And it is not just the Spanish players playing for Madrid who have lost their place in the national team, but others like right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was not included in England Team for FIFA 2026, and Eduardo Camavinga was left out of the France team as well.

However Victor Munoz, originally a Madrid player, who came through the youth system at Santiago Bernabeu but moved to Osasuna last summer after playing 47 mins for Madrid will be one of the young guns to watch out for in US, Mexico and Canada.

For Madrid supporters, this has been a disappointing season and their players missing out the national team will be even more disheartening.

For now the players in No.2 team in FIFA World ranking, Spain, has Coach Luis de la Fuente's blessings and youth power to shine at the World Cup stage.

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