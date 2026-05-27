IPL 2026 is heading towards its business end, but as soon as the tournament wraps up, the world of sports will zoom in on the FIFA World Cup that starts June 11th and will go on till July 19th. Fans across the country will be glued to the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. And India's cricket stars will be watching just as closely. Team India's dressing room has never hidden its love for the sport- whether it's pre-match football sessions during overseas tours, or social media posts in club jerseys. Some follow European giants, some follow national teams religiously, while one Indian cricketer even runs a football-dedicated YouTube channel.

With the World Cup around the corner, here's a look at the football loyalties of India's biggest cricket stars.

Virat Kohli - Ronaldo's Biggest Cricketing Fan?

Virat Kohli's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is no secret. Kohli has often praised Ronaldo's discipline, fitness and longevity, drawing parallels with his own approach to cricket.

The connection even extends to club football. Kohli initially followed Manchester United because of Ronaldo, and later kept tabs on Real Madrid and Al Nassr after Ronaldo's moves. He has also been spotted following Manchester City in recent years.

Two global superstars from different sports, Kohli and Ronaldo, also dominate social media. Kohli has over 273 million Instagram followers, while Ronaldo remains the most-followed athlete in the world.

Rohit Sharma - Real Madrid Loyalist

If Kohli backs Ronaldo, then Rohit Sharma's football heart belongs to Real Madrid. Rohit has long been associated with Spanish football and even served as a La Liga ambassador in India. Naturally, debates between Kohli and Rohit fans often spill into football territory too.

MS Dhoni - The Goalkeeper Who Never Stopped Loving Football

MS Dhoni always said that he wanted to see the Chennai Super Kings as the Manchester United of the IPL. He remains deeply connected to the English club as a fan and is also the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League.

Before cricket took over his life, MS Dhoni was a goalkeeper in school football. That love for gloves eventually carried into cricket, where he became one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time.

Mohammed Siraj - Bringing Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' To Cricket

Mohammed Siraj is another devoted Cristiano Ronaldo fan. His animated "Siuuu" celebrations after wickets have made that quite obvious. Siraj has often admired Ronaldo's mentality and intensity, and the fast bowler enjoys adding a touch of football swagger to cricket celebrations.

Kuldeep Yadav - The Cricketer With A Football YouTube Channel

Among all Indian cricketers, Kuldeep Yadav may just be the most football-obsessed. The left-arm spinner runs his own football-focused YouTube channel and proudly describes himself with the line: "Cricket is my game, football is my passion."

Kuldeep is a huge fan of FC Barcelona, Brazil and Neymar. He also closely follows Liverpool FC and frequently backs Lionel Messi in football debates. That naturally leads to friendly banter with Virat Kohli over the Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry.

Yuvraj Singh - Manchester United Through And Through

Yuvraj Singh has long been a supporter of Manchester United. The former India all-rounder is often seen wearing United jerseys and following the club online. Manchester United continues to enjoy one of the biggest fan bases in India, and Yuvraj is very much part of that tribe.

Jasprit Bumrah - Another Red Devils Fan

Jasprit Bumrah also supports Manchester United and has even visited the iconic Old Trafford stadium with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

Rishabh Pant - Liverpool Supporter

Rishabh Pant's love for Liverpool FC regularly shows up on social media, where he often shares photos in the club's jerseys.

KL Rahul - The Arsenal Fan

KL Rahul reportedly wanted to become a footballer as a child before cricket changed his path. Today, the Indian batter is a known supporter of Arsenal FC, who are also the reigning EPL champions.

Rahul Dravid - Inspired By Wenger's Arsenal

Rahul Dravid has often been linked with Arsenal FC and legendary manager Arsene Wenger. Given Dravid's calm, methodical personality, the admiration for Wenger's philosophy almost feels fitting.

Sourav Ganguly - Kolkata's Football Man

Growing up in Kolkata, football was always going to be a big part of Sourav Ganguly's life. From supporting Mohun Bagan Super Giant to following Manchester United, Ganguly has consistently shown his passion for the sport and remains someone who genuinely understands football beyond just fandom.

Sachin Tendulkar - Football's Competitive Side

Sachin Tendulkar was once co-owner of Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL and has frequently spoken about the culture and intensity of the English Premier League. While he has never openly attached himself to one particular club, Sachin's love for football is well known.

In fact, during a charity football match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium organised to raise funds during the Kargil War period, Sachin even scored for the cricketers' side against a team featuring Bollywood stars.

For Indian cricket's biggest names, football has always been more than just a warm-up routine. And with the FIFA World Cup set to take over the sporting calendar, expect plenty of football debates, jersey photos and club rivalries inside Team India's dressing room too.

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