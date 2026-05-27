Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has declared his side's ambition to win the World Cup and end more than a decade of bitter disappointment in the competition. The four-time champions are among the most successful nations in World Cup history but have endured a terrible run by their standards. Eliminated at the group stage in Russia in 2018 and in Qatar four years ago, the last knockout match Germany won in the competition was the 2014 World Cup final. But Nagelsmann said the Germans were ready to take on the world's best in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer and emphasized his desire to make Germany world champions once more.

'A kind of family'

Nagelsmann knows Germany may lack the big names of generations past, or of tournament favourites Spain, France and England.

To try and bridge the gap, Nagelsmann has focused on building a team capable of more than the sum of its parts.

Since taking over as Germany manager in 2023, the 38-year-old has spoken of the need to pick the right mix of players, rather than simply the best available.

"We want to be a type of family. Everyone must be aware of their role and must possess the qualities to integrate into the group," Nagelsmann said in an interview with the German FA.

"It is crucial to look at how the group has functioned over the past two-and-a-half to three years. Who has gelled well together?"

With a potential seven-week stay in the United States on the cards, the coach has lent on his sports science background to pursue the intangibles.

"Who stays seated a little longer at dinner instead of heading straight to their room?

"Who is capable of engaging in conversation, thereby developing that 'gene' to give their absolute all for the teammate beside them?"

The coach wants to build on the foundation established at Euro 2024.

The Germans were eliminated in extra-time by Spain in the quarter-finals, but they formed a cohesive unit which pushed the eventual champions harder than anyone else.

'Raring to go'

Minutes after their elimination, Nagelsmann told reporters Germany "want to win the World Cup" in 2026, a comment which raised more than a few eyebrows.

The coach doubled down on that statement.

"We're ready (for the best teams). The situation before the Euros wasn't massively different to now, and we weren't second best against Spain either.

Nagelsmann said "we want to win the World Cup -- the emphasis is on 'wants' -- and that takes good performances and also a bit of luck.

"Every player must show that desire every day and do everything they can for the team."

Like Toni Kroos in 2024, fellow 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer has come out of international retirement for one last dance on the big stage.

Neuer's addition, along with veteran picks Antonio Rudiger, Pascal Gross and Leon Goretzka contribute to this being the oldest Germany World Cup squad since 2002.

At that tournament, an unheralded group led by Michael Ballack in his prime and veteran 'keeper Oliver Kahn made a run to the final.

While Kroos remains irreplaceable -- a problem club side Real Madrid know too well -- Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has established himself as Germany's midfield anchor and will be one of the first picked if fit.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz emerged alongside Kai Havertz as Germany's youthful attacking core in 2024 and will be motivated to rebound this summer after difficult club seasons.

Wirtz has struggled to adapt in his first year at Liverpool, while both Musiala and Havertz have missed more games than they played with injury this season.

"Football is the most important of life's less important things," Nagelsmann said, recognising but qualifying the significance of the game in football-mad Germany.

"It will be a huge challenge, but we'll face up to it. We're raring to go."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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