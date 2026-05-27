Mellowing with age was never likely for Japan's 39-year-old Yuto Nagatomo, who is as irrepressible as ever as he prepares for his fifth World Cup -- an Asian record. The left-back may not be able to get around the pitch as quickly as he could during his Inter Milan heyday, but his relentless enthusiasm could be Japan's secret weapon in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Nagatomo is the team's motivator-in-chief, leading jogs around the training pitch, geeing up his team-mates and dispensing wisdom earned from 144 appearances for his country.

He is ready to lend a hand in any way he can, claiming his "World Cup nose" can help Japan go further at the tournament than ever before.

"There's a special smell to it, which I'm able to pick up," said Nagatomo.

"If I sense that there's a stale atmosphere, I can cleanse the air. I can play a role a bit like an air purifier."

Nagatomo's first World Cup was Japan's run to the last 16 in South Africa in 2010, which earned him a move to Inter six months later.

He went on to make more than 200 appearances in seven seasons with the Italian giants, and also had spells with Galatasaray and Marseille before returning to FC Tokyo in 2021.

He became Japan's first outfield player to appear at four World Cups in Qatar in 2022, where he was part of a team that stunned Germany and Spain before losing on penalties to Croatia in the last 16.

With his hair dyed flame red, a clip of Nagatomo screaming "Bravo!" in a TV interview after the win over Germany went viral around the world.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu wants Nagatomo to hold on to that passion but also show younger players how to keep their emotions in check.

"He is going to his fifth World Cup so he knows all about the successes and shortcomings of those previous four tournaments," said Moriyasu.

"I want the players to stay calm and express themselves but the pressure at a World Cup is bigger than you can imagine.

"It can be difficult for players with less experience to control their mental state so he can have an influence through his play and his communication skills."

Five star

Nagatomo was Japan's first-choice left back for more than a decade but he has made only two international appearances since the last World Cup.

He is still a regular with Tokyo but he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year that kept him out for two months.

Nagatomo is unlikely to get much playing time at the World Cup but Moriyasu insists that he is more than just a glorified cheerleader.

"He has shown me that he can perform with high intensity and that he can be a part of the team," the coach said.

"When I watched his last match, I saw in every part of his game that he meets the standard to play at a World Cup."

Nagatomo has set a new Asian record by being picked for his fifth World Cup, surpassing players such as South Korea's Hong Myung-bo and Saudi Arabia's Sami al-Jaber.

He reacted to the squad announcement in typically emotional fashion, breaking down in tears once the achievement had sunk in.

Nagatomo is the only outfield player in the squad who plays in the domestic J. League, marking a serious departure from his 2010 World Cup debut, when only four players were based overseas.

That greater strength in depth has convinced Moriyasu that Japan are ready to win the World Cup, and Nagatomo agrees "from the bottom of my heart".

If they fail to make a serious impression at the tournament, it will not be for want of trying on Nagatomo's part.

"I want to give everything I've learned back to the team so we can win the title," he said.

"I played with a very passionate spirit last time but this time I have an even fiercer spirit.

"I hope everyone is ready for a real thrill."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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