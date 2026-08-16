Villarreal needed two goals in just over a minute to snatch a 2-2 draw at promoted side Racing Santander on Sunday in their opening La Liga clash. The hosts claimed an early lead but Inigo Perez took a point on his debut as coach of the Yellow Submarine after Pape Gueye and Nicolas Pepe pulled the visitors level against the hosts from Cantabria. Back in the top flight after a 14-year wait, Racing took the lead at their raucous El Sardinero stadium with an Andres Martin penalty after Santi Comesana was ruled to have fouled Jorge Salinas just inside the area.

Sergio Martinez smashed home a second for Racing with a thunderbolt from distance which ripped into the top corner.

Gueye gave Villarreal, who came third last season, a foothold with a low drive from the edge of the box in the 45th minute.

Just one minute later winger Pepe levelled for the visitors with a superb curling effort from the right side of the box.

Both teams had chances to find a winner in the second half but neither were able to claim all three points.

Later Sunday Espanyol host Levante in the day's other fixture.

Spain's biggest sides have a delayed start. Atletico Madrid begin their season at home against Malaga on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid are not in action until next weekend, visiting Espanyol on August 22, while champions Barcelona travel to face Elche on August 23.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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