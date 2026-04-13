High-flying Villarreal defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday, with the Basque side looking nervously over their shoulders towards the relegation battle after a poor run of form. Earlier, Real Oviedo climbed provisionally off the bottom of the La Liga table with a 3-0 win at Celta Vigo to give them hope they can avoid the drop. Athletic, who competed in the Champions League, have endured a difficult campaign and the final weeks of it will be spent ensuring they do not slump towards the relegation zone after third-place Villarreal won at San Mames.

Ernesto Valverde's side have now suffered five defeats in their last six games across all competitions and are only six points above Elche in 18th.

"This year the details are killing us... It's a moment to pull together to get back to winning ways," Athletic striker Inaki Williams told Movistar.

"We have to take it and keep moving forwards. The reality is that things feel really bad, that we're not getting these points, we have to look at (the teams) behind us."

Athletic were able to bring Spanish winger Nico Williams, Inaki's brother, back into the team for his first start since February because of a long running groin issue that has hampered him through the season.

Nico Williams was a key figure for Spain in their Euro 2024 conquest and national team coach Luis de la Fuente will hope the youngster is back to his dynamic best by the time the World Cup begins in June.

Sergi Cardona put the visitors ahead with a neat lofted effort over goalkeeper Unai Simon, who was running out to close him down on the edge of the box.

Alfonso Gonzalez doubled Villarreal's lead before half-time after closing down Inigo Lekue's clearance and driving home at the near post.

Georges Mikautadze almost added a third from long range with Simon stranded but his effort bounced over.

Gorka Guruzeta pulled one back for the hosts from close range with little over five minutes remaining, but they could not produce a comeback.

Villarreal are now nine points behind second-placed Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 against Girona on Friday in a blow to their title ambitions.

On Saturday, champions Barcelona took a significant step towards retaining the Spanish title with a 4-1 derby win over Espanyol, moving nine points clear of Los Blancos.

Oviedo, Mallorca rise

Real Oviedo secured their sixth win of the season -- and third from their last four matches -- to move within five points of safety at Celta. Levante, who dropped to 20th, host Getafe on Monday.

Alberto Reina opened the scoring for the visitors at Celta's Balaidos stadium, with Federico Vinas adding a brace to secure three potentially vital points on the road.

Defeat was a blow for Celta, sixth, who could not capitalise on fifth-placed Real Betis's 1-1 draw at Osasuna earlier on.

Mallorca moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, with target man Vedat Muriqi netting twice.

The Kosovo international has 21 league goals this season, trailing La Liga top scorer Kylian Mbappe by only two strikes.

With eight teams within six points of the relegation zone, there is plenty to fight for in the seven rounds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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