Deportivo La Coruna clinched promotion to La Liga on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Valladolid, returning after eight seasons outside of Spain's top flight. Cameroonian striker Bil Nsongo hit a brace to take the Galician side up from the second division with a match to spare. Already promoted are leaders Racing Santander, who drew 1-1 at Malaga and hold a two-point advantage on Antonio Hidalgo's second-placed Depor before the final round of fixtures. In 2004 Depor, featuring Juan Carlos Valeron and Diego Tristan, reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they were beaten by Jose Mourinho's Porto.

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