 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

UEFA Announce Champions League Finals To Be Played In Saint Petersburg, Munich, London

Updated: 25 September 2019 13:53 IST

Saint Petersburg will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, with Munich being awarded the 2022 showpiece and the 2023 final being given to Wembley.

UEFA Announce Champions League Finals To Be Played In Saint Petersburg, Munich, London
The venues for the next three finals were revealed at UEFA's Executive Committee meeting. © AFP

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be played in Saint Petersburg, European football's governing body announced on Tuesday. The venues for the next three finals were revealed at UEFA's Executive Committee meeting in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, with Munich being awarded the 2022 showpiece and the 2023 final being given to Wembley. In awarding the venues for the next three years, UEFA have had to take into account not just the likely demand for match tickets but also the importance of hotel rooms and transport infrastructure.

That means there are a limited number of cities around Europe capable of successfully staging a match of such magnitude.

"The chosen venues have proper mobility, hotels and everything else. Where we have a problem, and probably will have a problem anywhere, is that sometimes hotels take advantage of the fact the Champions League final is in a certain city," admitted UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"I am sure that if you check those three cities in half an hour you will see that hotel prices have already started to rise.

"This is a problem but it is hard for us to influence. That is why we want to go to such big cities with so many hotels that in the end you can choose."

"Those venues are big cities, interesting cities, accessible for the fans and with very nice stadiums," he added, although he said he "cannot do any promises for now" in terms of increasing ticket allocations for supporters.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will be played in Saint Petersburg
  • The venues for the next three finals were revealed on Wednesday
  • Munich was awarded the 2022 showpiece, with the 2023 final to Wembley
Related Articles
Juventus Climb On Top In Serie A After Beating Brescia Calcio
Juventus Climb On Top In Serie A After Beating Brescia Calcio
Tottenham Hotspur FC Stunned By Colchester, Arsenal, Manchester City Win At League Cup
Tottenham Hotspur FC Stunned By Colchester, Arsenal, Manchester City Win At League Cup
La Liga, Barcelona vs Villarreal: Lionel Messi Suffers Injury But Barcelona Beat Villarreal
La Liga, Barcelona vs Villarreal: Lionel Messi Suffers Injury But Barcelona Beat Villarreal
Virat Kohli Flaunts His ISL Team FC Goa
Virat Kohli Flaunts His ISL Team FC Goa's New Home Jersey At Launch Event
Egyptian Goalkeeper
Egyptian Goalkeeper's Incredible Acrobatics To Deny Opposition Sets Twitter Aflutter. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.