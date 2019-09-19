 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City Sink Shakhtar Donetsk Despite Injury Crisis

Updated: 19 September 2019 11:39 IST

Manchester City made a flying start to the Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

 

Pep Guardiola insisted he never doubted Manchester City could cope with their defensive injury crisis as his side made a flying start to the Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday. City boss Guardiola was forced to deploy Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho at centre-back after losing Aymeric Laporte and John Stones to recent injuries. But Fernandinho slotted in comfortably at the back as City easily subdued Shakhtar with first-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan at the Metalist Stadium.

Gabriel Jesus netted City's third goal in the closing stages to ensure they made the long flight home with three points stowed away.

"When you win the manager makes the right decisions, when you lose the wrong decisions. We lost one game in eight months and we will not doubt who these players are. It is a joy to be their manager," Guardiola said.

"We defended really well and created chances. We don't have many choices in defence.

"Fernandinho's the only one I have. He is a clever player and so intelligent and an incredible guy.

"He has a lot of experience and personality and what he says the people follow him in the locker room. He's important."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Manchester City Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Manchester City started their Champions League campaign with a big win
  • Manchester City defeated Shakhtat Donestk 3-0 in their opening match
  • Gabriel Jesus netted City's third goal in the closing stages
Related Articles
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Premier League: Liverpool Threaten Another Lesson For Chelsea As Top-Six Contenders Face Off
Amid Talk Of Revamp, Europe
Amid Talk Of Revamp, Europe's Giants Begin Champions League Assault
Norwich City Stun Manchester City, Liverpool Stretch Premier League Lead
Norwich City Stun Manchester City, Liverpool Stretch Premier League Lead
Raheem Sterling Not On Same Level As Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Pep Guardiola
Raheem Sterling Not On Same Level As Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Pep Guardiola
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Refreshed Kevin De Bruyne Helps Belgium Outclass Scotland
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Refreshed Kevin De Bruyne Helps Belgium Outclass Scotland
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.