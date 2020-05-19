Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
South Korean Football Club Apologises For Using "Sex Dolls" As Audience

Updated: 19 May 2020 17:38 IST

FC Seoul apologised after fans pointed out that the "mannequins" looked more like adult dolls.

South Korean football club FC Seoul has apologised for using sex dolls to fill the empty stadiums during its second game of the K League season. On Sunday, FC Seoul took on Gwangju in the K League, but the competition was played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus, and it was then that a few online viewers spotted sex dolls inside the stadium, CNN reported. After facing backlash, the club finally released a statement to apologise to its fans.

"Regarding the cheer mannequins that were installed during the game on the 17th, we sincerely apologize for causing deep concern to the fans," FC Seoul said in an official statement.

"This is our fault without excuse. Regardless of the reason, we apologize again for causing great concern to the fans who love and cheer for FC Seoul," the club further said.

When the match was being played on Sunday, it was spotted that some of the figures were holding signs for a company that makes sex dolls, and fans pointed out that they looked like adult dolls rather than mannequins.

South Korea's K League is one of the very few leagues that has resumed its suspended season due to the coronavirus.

Germany's Bundesliga also restarted last weekend, with teams playing in empty stadiums.

  • FC Seoul used mannequins to fill up the stands during a match
  • Fans noticed that the mannequins were actually sex dolls
  • The club has issued an apology for their actions
