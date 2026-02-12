Nottingham Forest sacked manager Sean Dyche on Wednesday after a dismal home draw with Wolves left them hovering three points above the Premier League relegation zone. Forest are now looking for a fourth manager this season following Dyche's dismissal after less than four months in charge. "Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach," the club said in a statement on X. "We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future."

Forest's 0-0 draw with bottom club Wolves left them in severe relegation danger and Dyche's team were booed off at the final whistle at the City Ground.

Speaking after Wednesday's stalemate, a gloomy Dyche acknowledged his job was in peril, and that volatile owner Evangelos Marinakis could well decide to swing the axe.

Marinakis has already sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou this season, and his patience once again wore thin after Forest drew a blank despite having 35 shots.

The 54-year-old Dyche, who was previously in charge at Everton and Burnley, said he was a "realist" about his precarious situation and spoke like a manager resigned to his fate.

"The owner has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt," he said. "If anyone chooses to change in football now, that's their decision. We've all seen it," he added, hours after Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank as their manager.

"If the owner wants to make a change, then that's up to him, and that's the way football is now, that's just the reality of it.

"He's been absolutely fair with me from the beginning to the end, and I've been fair with him and told him the truth every step of the way."

Forest thrived under Nuno last season, securing a place in the Europa League, but the Portuguese coach was dismissed after falling out with Marinakis over transfers.

Postecoglou's reign was short-lived, gone after just 39 days. Dyche hardly fared much better, lasting just 114 days.

Marinakis has time to choose yet another manager.

Forest travel to Turkey to play Fenerbahce in the Europa League on February 19, before facing Liverpool at home three days later.