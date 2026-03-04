Atletico Madrid struggled through a 3-0 Copa del Rey semi-final second leg defeat at Barcelona on Tuesday but scraped into the final 4-3 on aggregate. The Spanish champions almost produced a comeback for the ages after their 4-0 first leg defeat in early February, but fell just short at Camp Nou. Youngster Marc Bernal netted twice for the record 32-time winners and Raphinha scored a penalty as Barcelona tried in vain to claw back Diego Simeone's side's lead. Atletico, who clung on desperately in the final stages, returned to the final for the first time since 2013.

They will face Real Sociedad or Athletic Bilbao, who meet on Wednesday in the second semi-final second leg.

"We are disappointed but we can be very proud about the performance we showed today," Barca coach Hansi Flick told reporters.

"It was an amazing game from us and we created a lot of chances to score even more goals. In the end it didn't happen and we have to accept it."

Simeone insisted his team deserved to progress over the two legs.

"We were close to getting back to the final (in recent years), and in this two-legged game we were better than Barcelona," said Simeone.

Barcelona came out flying and Fermin Lopez's long-range effort just over the bar set the tone, as Hansi Flick's team threw everything they had at a potential comeback.

They were dealt an early setback when Jules Kounde went off injured in the opening stages.

Antoine Griezmann came close against his former side as Atletico threatened on the counter-attack.

Ferran Torres fired wide and had a shot saved low at the near post by Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso before Barcelona took the lead.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal drilled across the face of goal for Bernal to finish from close range, with one 18-year-old setting up another.

Ademola Lookman headed narrowly off-target for Atletico and came to rue the miss as Barca doubled their advantage before the interval.

Spain midfielder Pedri was tripped in the box by Marc Pubill and Raphinha sent Musso the wrong way from the spot.

Atletico hold out

Joao Cancelo almost grabbed the third but his shot was beaten away by Musso at full stretch, with Simeone's team on the ropes.

Bernal set up a frantic finale when he volleyed home Cancelo's swirling cross to take Barca within one goal of the crumbling Rojiblancos.

Flick put centre-back Ronald Araujo up front for the final stages, in search of a fourth goal to "make the impossible possible", as he called on his team to do before the game.

Gerard Martin hammered narrowly over the bar as Barca turned the screw, with fans roaring the team on through six minutes of stoppage time.

The Rojiblancos fended off Barca and booked their place in the Seville final on April 18.

"It's been five years since we won a trophy, we wanted to get to a final for our fans," said Atletico midfielder Koke.

"We knew we would be up against it... you have to suffer and resist. The team did what it had to do to get through."

Atletico do not know if talisman Antoine Griezmann will still be at the club by the time the final comes around.

The French forward has been linked with a move to MLS side Orlando City.

"I hope he will (play in the final), he deserves it more than anyone," said Simeone.

Barcelona are left to focus on La Liga, where they lead Real Madrid by four points, and the Champions League, in which they face Newcastle in the last 16.

"The quality we saw today from the team, it's there, it's unbelievable, I'm really proud of my team," added Flick.

