Stuttgart's Alexander Nubel remains one of the most composed figures in German football, both on the pitch and in front of the microphone. During a chat with NDTV in Stuttgart, after the Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg, Nubel opened up about some of the most intriguing topics in German football, including his future beyond the current season and the goalkeeping situation of the national team. With his loan spell at Stuttgart progressing successfully, speculation regarding a return to Bayern Munich or a permanent stay in Swabia continues to do the rounds. However, Nubel is in no rush to make a definitive call.

"I don't know yet. I'm very happy here, to be honest," Nubel told NDTV. "Yes, I still have a contract in Munich until 2029, but I'm very happy. It'll last two and a half years, and I don't know yet what I'm doing. I'm calm and there's nothing to say now."

The Stuttgart goalkeeper is also aware of the complex situation in the German national team. With Manuel Neuer retired, Marc-André ter Stegen was supposed to take over the spot between the sticks from the Bayern captain, but a string of long-term injuries has forced Julian Nagelsmann to look at other options. Nubel views the competition alongside Oliver Baumann with a sense of readiness.

"Yeah, first, upset for Marc in Barcelona and then Girona with the injuries," Nubel noted. "And now, yeah, Oli Baumann and I, we have been like (there) two years. Oli is there, and I've been in the national team for about two years now. I'm open."

With matches approaching in March, Nubel is eager to seize any chance that comes his way: "I'm happy to be there. And if I can, if I get the opportunity to play, I'm happy. But yeah, there's still time."

During the chat with the media, Nubel was also asked about Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness, who has done a wonderful job this season despite losing some prominent players like Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United. Despite losing several key components of the squad that secured a second-place finish last season, the team continues to thrive across three competitions.

"Sebastian is doing a great job, obviously," Nubel praised. "After the first year in second place, some big players left us. Now we have a good team again."

The goalkeeper highlighted the club's current momentum, including a successful European run and domestic cup aspirations:

"Last year, we won the cup. And this year now... we are through the play-offs against Celtic, now we play against Porto. We are in a semi-final against Freiburg in the German Cup, also. So we are in a good mood today, good flow."

According to Nubel, the secret to Hoeness's success lies in his man-management. "He's doing a great job also for the team in the back. So he's talking a lot with the guys, also with the guys who are not playing so much. And that's very important for all of us. So, great coach."