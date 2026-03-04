With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than 100 days away, the participation of one of Asia's top teams, Iran, hangs in the balance. The uncertainty follows recent military escalations involving Iran, the USA, and Israel. When US President Trump - the man at the center of the military confrontations over the Gulf region - was asked about the impact of the war on Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup in the summer this year, he expressed a clear lack of concern. Trump was asked whether the Iranian national team would travel to North America for the tournament. He remarked that he really did not care. "I really don't care," if Iran participates, Trump said. "I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes."

The comments highlight the frigid relations between Washington and Tehran, particularly after recent joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes. While the administration previously indicated that athletes and staff would receive exemptions from certain travel restrictions, the escalating conflict suggests that the White House doesn't have the global sporting spectacle in its mind at the moment.

What Iran Said On FIFA World Cup Participation

In Tehran, the mood is increasingly bleak. Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, suggested that the current environment is incompatible with the spirit of the games. Taj cited the "viciousness of the attacks" by US and Israeli forces as a primary reason for the federation's hesitation.

"What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope," Mehdi said.

While a formal boycott has not been declared, Taj confirmed that senior sports officials are evaluating the situation. The Iranian delegation was also notably absent from a recent FIFA preparatory workshop held in Atlanta, further fuelling speculation of a withdrawal.

Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. Their schedule includes high-profile matches in Los Angeles and Seattle, cities with significant Iranian diaspora populations. On 15 June, they are scheduled to play New Zealand in Los Angeles, followed by a match against Belgium in the same city on 21 June. Their final group game is set for 26 June against Egypt in Seattle.

If both Iran and the United States were to finish second in their respective groups, they could face each other in a knockout match in Dallas on 3 July -- a fixture that is likely to pose huge security and diplomatic challenges for organisers.