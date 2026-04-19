Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia blasted the team's performance after a 2-0 loss at Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday dealt a damaging blow to their hopes of Champions League football. Panos Katseris and Bamba Dieng goals secured victory for Lorient in Brittany and left Marseille in danger of losing more ground in the race for automatic Champions League qualification. Habib Beye's team are two points behind third-placed Lille, who could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to struggling Nice.

However, Marseille might also finish the weekend trailing Lyon and Rennes, with both teams playing on Sunday. Only the top three in France are guaranteed a spot in Europe's top club competition.

Benatia, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, tore into the players as Marseille lost for the third time in four matches.

"I didn't plan on speaking again until the end of the year because I think we've talked far too much over the first six months... but when I see the game we played today, even though I don't want to talk, I have to come before the press, because it's a scandal. It's a scandal," Benatia raged.

"You're playing Lorient, who have nothing left to play for, and you don't win a single duel, you don't make a single run forward, you're not proactive, you don't try anything, and you just watch them.

"In the stadium, they're doing the 'ole' because they're nutmegging you, dribbling past you... Yep, that's the truth."

"In your opinion, how many went into the dressing room and flipped over the table? Zero, nobody. Everything is spotless, the bottles are right where they belong, all that. So basically, you play for Marseille, you have a game like that, and you just accept it?" Benatia fumed.

Le Havre edged six points clear of the relegation play-off place after a 1-1 draw at Angers.

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Luis Enrique's side hold a one-point lead over Lens but have two games in hand on their surprise title rivals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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