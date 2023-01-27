Rodrygo Goes scored a stunning solo goal to lead Real Madrid's fightback against cross-town Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the Copa Del Rey on Friday. With Real Madrid trailing 0-1 at home against Los Roji Blancos, courtest Alvaro Morata's first-half strike, Rodrygo turned the game on its head with a stunning cameo after coming off the bench in the second-half. The 22-year-old picked up a lose ball in his own half, before beating four defenders and side-footing his effort past Jan Oblak in Atletico's goal.

In the end, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior's extra-time strikes earned Real Madrid a 3-1 win, and a place in the Spanish Cup semi-finals.

Vinicius' goal was a particularly sweet one for him after a crude effigy with his shirt on was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid's training ground before the game.

The spiky, gripping derby clash turned against Diego Simeone's side in the additional period when defender Stefan Savic was sent off.

Atletico took the lead through Alvaro Morata after 19 minutes but Rodrygo's sensational slalom run past three defenders and slick finish pulled Madrid level with 11 minutes remaining.

After Savic's 99th minute red card, Benzema tucked home from Marco Asensio's pass and Vinicius netted at the death to send Los Blancos through to the final four for the first time since 2019.

Atletico players claimed that Ceballos should have been sent off earlier when he fouled Geoffrey Kondogbia while on a yellow card.

Real Madrid, who last won the Copa del Rey in 2014, kept Atletico at bay in the final 15 minutes before Vinicius dribbled through and fired home to clinch the victory -- celebrating with a now customary dance routine.

(With AFP Inputs)

