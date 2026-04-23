Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez scored less than two minutes apart late in the second half, and Dayne St. Clair earned his second clean sheet of the season as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night. It was the fastest two goals in club history at one minute and 54 seconds. De Paul took a short corner from Telasco Segovia and curled a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal in the 82nd minute. Suarez, who entered in the 75th, volleyed a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Rafael Cabral for his second goal of the season.

Miami (5-1-3) is unbeaten in its last eight regular-season games to sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Salt Lake (5-1-2) had a six-game unbeaten run come to an end. RSL had secured multi-goal wins in its previous two games.

The only other meeting between the teams resulted in a 2-0 victory for Miami at home in the 2024 season opener.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi