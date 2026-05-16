Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski said Saturday he is leaving the club this summer at the end of his contract. The veteran Polish forward, 37, scored 119 goals for Barcelona in 191 games across all competitions since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022. Lewandowski helped Barca to three La Liga titles, including this season's trophy, and the Copa del Rey in 2025. "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on," said Lewandowski in a post on Instagram.

"I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships."

The forward joined with Barca at a low ebb and struggling financially, helping restore them to the Spanish throne and also compete for the Champions League.

"Barca is back where it belongs," continued Lewandowski.

"I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth."

Lewandowski will play for the last time at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium on Sunday against Real Betis, with coach Hansi Flick confirming he will start.

"He spoke with the team, said goodbye, and that it was a great time for him here in Barcelona," said Flick, who also coached Lewandowski at Bayern Munich.

"I've worked with Robert now for years, and we won together nine (trophies), all the titles I've won were with him.

"For me it's a privilege to work with him. He's a professional player... every day he gave the best with his body to be at the highest level.

"He's a perfect role model for young players... this is why he's still playing at this level."

Flick said Lewandowski was a "fantastic human, but also a world-class player".

"Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every (bit of) fight, and every magical moment wearing these colours," said Barcelona on social media. "He arrived as a star, he leaves as a legend."

Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation and finished as La Liga's top scorer in his debut campaign under Xavi Hernandez.

This season Flick rotated him up front with Spain international Ferran Torres, with Lewandowski scoring 18 goals in 44 games.

The striker did not confirm his next destination but has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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