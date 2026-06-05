The focus in Group B will be on Bosnia and Herzegovina - the team that defeated former champions Italy to qualify - when action starts in this key group in the FIFA World Cup 2026 from June 11. Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the tournament for the first time since 2014, while Qatar will aim to build on their debut appearance four years ago. Canada will host the FIFA Men's World Cup matches for the first time in the nation's history, kicking off the Group B campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12. The group brings together teams from four different confederations, with Switzerland arriving as the highest-ranked side.

CANADA

The team:

Co-hosting the tournament alongside Mexico and the United States, Canada are determined to turn home advantage into a historic first World Cup victory and a place in the knockout rounds. The Canadians returned to the global stage at Qatar 2022 after a 36-year absence, but despite a spirited campaign that saw Alphonso Davies score the team's first World Cup goal, they left without a point, reports Xinhua.

Under American coach Jesse Marsch, the team has evolved into a high-intensity, high-pressing side that reflects his energetic philosophy. Marsch favours a 4-3-3 system built on quick transitions and attacking width, which suits a young, athletic squad. The roster is balanced between Qatar 2022 veterans such as forward Cyle Larin and a wave of dual nationals Marsch has integrated, including defenders Alfie Jones and Niko Sigur.

Canada will play their opener in Toronto before two fixtures in Vancouver, placing the team squarely in front of passionate home crowds. To progress, however, Canada will need more than just Davies' individual brilliance. The supporting cast must step up when the superstar is marked out of the game.

Star player:

Davies is the undisputed leader and poster boy of Canadian soccer. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich full-back holds numerous national records, including being the country's first and only World Cup goalscorer, and his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in the Champions League semifinal was a priority. He possesses world-class speed and dribbling ability, and his form is the barometer for the entire team.

Player to watch:

Midfielder Ismael Kone is emerging as a crucial figure in Canada's engine room. The 23-year-old Sassuolo player is a dynamic, box-to-box presence renowned for his progressive ball-carrying and ability to break defensive lines. After a peripheral role in Qatar, Kone arrives at this tournament having scored six goals in Serie A and is expected to be a key link between defense and attack.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

The team:

Bosnia and Herzegovina are gearing up for only their second World Cup appearance, returning 12 years after their debut at Brazil 2014. The path to North America was nothing short of dramatic, as Bosnia and Herzegovina eliminated Italy in a penalty shootout in the UEFA play-off final, sparking wild celebrations across the nation.

Coach Sergej Barbarez, a former Bundesliga star, has forged a hard-working and physical 4-4-2 side that blends emerging talents with veteran experience. The team lacks the midfield artistry of its golden generation but has become more industrious and difficult to break down. The attack relies heavily on service from the flanks, with young wingers like Kerim Alajbegovic and Esmir Bajraktarevic tasked with creating overloads and delivering crosses.

Ranked 65th in the world, Bosnia and Herzegovina are the group's underdog, but they will not mind the tag. Their gritty, pragmatic style can unsettle technical sides, and with the expanded 48-team format allowing the best third-placed teams to advance, taking points off Canada and beating Qatar is a realistic path to the knockout rounds.

Star player:

At 40 years old, captain Edin Dzeko remains the heart and soul of the team. Bosnia and Herzegovina's all-time leading scorer and appearance holder showed his enduring quality by netting six goals in the qualifying campaign. Standing 1.93 meters tall, he provides the aerial dominance and hold-up play that remain the focal point of the attack, and he will be determined to add to his World Cup goal tally.

Player to watch:

Left winger Alajbegovic is one of the most exciting young talents at the tournament. The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout season at Red Bull Salzburg, prompting Bayer Leverkusen to activate a buy-back clause. Quick, skilful, and versatile across the front line, the winger will be vital to supplying Dzeko and breaking down defenses with chances created from wide areas.

QATAR

The team:

Qatar return to the World Cup eager to prove that their debut in 2022 was the start of a sustainable journey rather than a mere hosting privilege. After losing all three matches as the host, Qatar qualified for this edition on merit, navigating a challenging Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifying path under the guidance of new coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish tactician, who was appointed in May 2025 and previously managed Real Madrid and the Spanish national team, has instilled tactical balance and resilience. His calm, analytical approach represents a new phase for a squad that combines the experience of two-time Asian Cup winners with youthful ambition.

Qatar's domestic-based players have a deep understanding of each other, yet the lack of experience in top global leagues remains a concern. As the reigning back-to-back Asian champion, Qatar will aim to secure its first World Cup victory.

Star player:

Akram Afif is the creative talisman and most valuable player in the squad. The 29-year-old Al Sadd forward, a two-time Asian Player of the Year, arrives after a strong season with 18 goals and 18 assists. Though he failed to register a goal contribution in 2022, his ability to provide assists and score crucial goals makes him indispensable to Qatari hopes.

Player to watch:

Left-back Homam Al-Amin is the only squad member playing outside the Qatar domestic league, having spent last season on loan at Spanish second-division side Cultural Leonesa. A starter at the last World Cup and a member of the 2023 Asian Cup-winning team, he brings defensive reliability and experience against different styles of football that will be essential in a challenging group.

SWITZERLAND

The team:

Switzerland enter the tournament as a Group B favourite, arriving on the back of a flawless, unbeaten UEFA qualifying campaign in which they conceded just two goals. This will be their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance, a testament to consistency under the pragmatic leadership of coach Murat Yakin.

The Swiss squad is the most experienced in the group, with a seasoned core of players such as captain Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez competing at their fourth World Cup. Yakin, a former Swiss international defender, favours a structured and defensively disciplined system, often employing a back three that is difficult to break down.

Yakin's side is not built on flamboyant possession football but on stability, organisation, and clinical transitions. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel provides a dominant last line of defense, while Breel Embolo's physicality offers a focal point in attack. Having been eliminated in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022 and the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024, this experienced group has its sights set on a deeper run.

Star player:

Xhaka is the team's playmaker and all-time appearance leader with 144 caps. Now with Sunderland after a historic unbeaten title-winning season at Bayer Leverkusen, the 33-year-old captain controls the tempo of the game with his passing range and dictates the team's play from deep. His leadership and experience are the engine of the Swiss machine.

Player to watch:

Johan Manzambi arrives at his first World Cup with a rapidly growing reputation. The 20-year-old Freiburg midfielder was named UEFA Europa League Revelation of the Season after driving his team to the final. A combative, box-to-box presence who excels at winning duels and progressing the ball with his dribbling, he provides a dynamic edge that could make him one of the tournament's breakout stars.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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