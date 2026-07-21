Most of Argentina's football team landed back home Monday, as thousands of fans waited to welcome them, following their 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, according to the airport authority. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) said earlier that some squad members would not be on the flight, and star Lionel Messi was not seen descending from the aircraft in images broadcast on local television. Coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the team were welcomed with a red carpet outside the aircraft and a military band.

Thousands of fans braved the cold and the rain, waiting outside the AFA near the airport to welcome home the players, draped in flags and holding blue-and-white umbrellas to shield them from the drizzle.

'United us all'

It was not the homecoming Argentines had hoped for, four years after millions filled the streets to celebrate their team's victory in 2022, but many turned out to thank the team for their performance.

"Argentines will celebrate anyway," said housewife Marga Ledezma, 36, who thanked Messi for "all the years he made us happy," urging him not to quit playing for Argentina.

Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain, failing to win back-to-back World Cups in a game that has been criticized in international media for a plethora of fouls and displays of poor sportsmanship from the Albiceleste.

"I think they criticize us because we know what it's like to suffer, that we get up, we fall down again, and we keep going," said Ledezma.

Many fans highlighted that the real victory for Argentina was the 2-1 semi-final win over England, played against the backdrop of a lingering dispute between the countries over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

"This team united us all, and we should be grateful for that. We will always be there for them, rain or shine. I would say thank you to Messi and that he gave it his all," said Leonardo Barrientos, 36, who works in a textile workshop.

Maria Ortiz, 28, came to welcome the team with her two-year-old, and said that Spain "deserved the win" but she was "happy for what the team gave us."

While crestfallen after the loss, thousands of Argentines headed to the traditional celebration point at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires where they partied for hours on Sunday evening, with fireworks and gratitude for their team.

Late at night, brief clashes broke out at the monument and police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse revellers. Fifteen people were detained, according to police sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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