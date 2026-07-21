Argentina's FIFA World Cup trio, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Romero and Enzo Fernandez, could have their UK visas revoked for their participation in the Falklands banner controversy that erupted after their team's win over England in the semi-finals. The incident triggered national outrage in the UK, with several politicians demanding that FIFA, the sport's governing body, sanction Argentina for mixing politics with sport. While FIFA has stated that it is investigating the matter, a formal sanction has yet to be issued. However, the English Premier League could suffer the consequences of Martinez, Romero and Fernandez's actions, even if Argentina escapes FIFA's wrath.

According to a report in the Express UK, a legal expert has addressed whether the Argentinian Premier League players could see their visas revoked, which would prevent them from rejoining their respective clubs for the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher (who deployed British armed forces to reclaim the South Atlantic islands in 1982), wants the Argentinian duo's visas revoked:

"Every Argentine player in the English Premier League who took part in this ugly anti-British display should be stripped of their UK work visa. There should be zero tolerance for this."

Fans in the UK have also been outraged by the Argentinian players' actions. One fan remarked:

"I am deadly serious when I say any Argentina player who knew about the banner should have their visa revoked until they issue a full apology."

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A total of three players from Argentina's 2026 World Cup squad currently play in the Premier League: Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez, Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, and Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. The trio was seen holding a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" following their World Cup semi-final win over England. The text translates to "The Falkland Islands are Argentine".

However, an immigration expert in the UK noted that cancelling visas solely for displaying the banner during the World Cup would be difficult:

"It is highly unlikely that displaying the 'Falkland Islands are Argentine' banner would, by itself, justify cancelling a Premier League player's visa."

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