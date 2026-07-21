Enzo Fernandez has shared a heartfelt message a day after Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Less than a few days after scoring in the semi-final against England, Enzo turned out to be the villain in the final as his clumsy challenge on Pau Cubarsi was deemed worthy of a second yellow card by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic. Enzo's marching orders in the third minute of second-half stoppage time proved to be the tiebreaker, as Spain eventually broke Argentina's resistance in the sixth minute of extra time.

Reduced to 10 men after Enzo clattered into Cubarsi, Argentina conceded the sole goal of the match in the 106th minute as substitute Ferran Torres drilled his shot into the roof of the net.

Enzo was heavily criticized for his rash challenge on Cubarsi, and even more so for leaving Argentina at a one-man disadvantage.

Enzo has finally broken his silence, saying that life isn't always about winning.

"As time passes, you realize there is something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented our country in the best possible way," Enzo said in a statement.

The 25-year-old said that wearing the Argentine shirt is all about never giving up and fighting for the badge, reminiscing about the journey he has enjoyed with La Albiceleste since making his debut four years ago.

"It teaches that competing isn't just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group, which has always stood up, competed to the very end, and defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment, is something I'll always cherish," he added.

He also thanked the Argentine fans for all the support he has received during this period, promising to represent the nation with the same pride and passion in the future.

"I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, for your unconditional support, and for making us feel at home no matter where we are in the world.

"Wearing my country's shirt is the greatest honor of my career, and I will continue to give everything I have every time I'm called upon to defend it," he concluded.

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