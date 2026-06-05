Michael Olise's net worth in 2026 sits at an estimated $8 million, a figure that has grown sharply since his move to Bayern Munich in July 2024. At Crystal Palace he was earning £100,000 a week. Bayern more than doubled that immediately, handing him a contract worth £224,000 per week, approximately £11.6 million annually, running until June 2029. He is 24 years old. The contract runs for three more years after this World Cup. The financial ceiling is not close to being reached.

The Career That Got Him Here

Born on December 12, 2001, in London, Olise grew up in the Chelsea academy, moved to Manchester City's youth system, then dropped down to Reading before Crystal Palace gave him his first professional opportunity in 2021. Three seasons at Selhurst Park were enough to make every major club in Europe take notice. He played with a directness and creativity that looked completely out of place at a mid-table Premier League side, and by the summer of 2024 Bayern Munich had seen enough.

The transfer fee was €50 million. Vincent Kompany installed him as a starter from his first week at the Allianz Arena. In his debut Bundesliga season he contributed 25 goals and assists across all competitions. The 2025-26 season was even better: 15 goals and 19 assists in the Bundesliga alone, giving him a combined goal involvement of 34 in one domestic campaign. His average FotMob rating of 8.09 across the season placed him among the best-performing players in European football.

The World Cup He Has Been Building Towards

Olise is eligible for France, England, Algeria and Nigeria. He chose France, has earned 13 senior caps and scored four international goals. This is his first World Cup. He goes in as one of the most in-form players at the tournament, operating behind Kylian Mbappé and alongside Ousmane Dembélé in a French attack that most defences in the world are ill-equipped to handle.

His market value on Transfermarkt sits at €150 million. His contract at Bayern runs to 2029. At 24 years old and heading into his first World Cup on the back of a 34-goal-involvement season, the financial story has barely started.