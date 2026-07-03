Mohamed Salah will play in some capacity for Egypt against Australia in Friday's World Cup Round of 32 match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, head coach Hossam Hassan confirmed on Thursday, clearing his star captain after he spent the past week managing a hamstring strain. Salah was substituted in the 57th minute of Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran in the Group G finale on June 26, holding his leg in pain. Scans carried out by the Egyptian Football Association subsequently confirmed he was suffering from a hamstring strain, for which he had begun treatment immediately. The six days between that diagnosis and Thursday's press conference in Arlington, Texas, represented the most anxious stretch of Egypt's tournament run.

The unexpected news is that he will be available at all. Hamstring strains in the final week of a World Cup knockout campaign, with players at the end of a long club season, tend to resolve slowly. Hassan said Salah underwent physiotherapy this week and an evaluation from the medical team before rejoining the squad for a partial practice on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah Injury Update: What Hassan Said in Dallas

Hassan praised Salah's performance at the tournament, calling him "one of the best players I have" in terms of technical play and collaboration with teammates. "I am really lucky to work with him and am really happy with our work so far. I managed to deploy him very well tactically and technically speaking, and he has surpassed maybe the capabilities that people had expected of him so far. We have witnessed a more attacking style of play from him."

The coach would not commit to whether Salah would start, saying: "I am not going to run any risk unless I am sure that he is 100 percent sure of the fact that he is fit and raring to go tomorrow. We look forward to him playing tomorrow, not sure though whether he is going to be in the starting lineup."

Egypt's Other Injury Concerns Heading Into Australia

Salah is not the only concern. Ahmed Fattouh suffered a hamstring tear against Iran, making it very difficult for him to recover in time for the Round of 32 match against Australia. Mohamed Abdelmonem, who suffered severe ankle bruising, is being readied for the game.

Egypt qualified from Group G in second place, with Salah contributing one goal and two assists across three group-stage matches. They reach this match having already made history, becoming the first Egyptian side to reach the World Cup knockout stage. A win against Australia would set up a likely Round of 16 meeting with Argentina, the defending champions. Whether Salah starts or comes off the bench, Egypt's chances of pulling off that upset depend heavily on keeping him fit and finding the right moment to use him.