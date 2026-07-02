Nana Kwaku Bonsam is at it again. The Ghanaian spiritualist, who claimed credit for Harry Kane's scoreless outing against Ghana in the group stage, has made his boldest prediction of the 2026 World Cup: Cape Verde will eliminate defending champions Argentina in their Round of 32 clash in Miami on Friday.

"Cape Verde will eliminate Argentina from the World Cup," Bonsam declared in a video shared across his social media platforms, adding: "My powers will be with Cape Verde. Argentina won't make it through." He also went further, insisting that the outcome of the entire tournament had already been decided beyond the football pitch. "This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it."

The claims have spread rapidly, not because most people believe them, but because of the Kane coincidence that has given Bonsam an unexpected second wind at this tournament. Before Ghana faced England, he publicly stated he had placed a curse on Kane. England drew 0-0, Kane missed chances he would ordinarily have buried, and Bonsam declared the curse had worked. He later said he had lifted it and offered to name his child after Kane as a gesture of goodwill.

Why Nana Kwaku Bonsam Has a History of World Cup Predictions

This is not the first time Bonsam has made headlines at a major tournament. During the 2014 World Cup he claimed he had injured Cristiano Ronaldo through a ritual called Kahwiri Kapam, a claim that received widespread coverage in Africa despite no credible basis. His pattern is consistent: bold, timely predictions that align with high-profile matchups, delivered with enough confidence to attract attention regardless of outcome.

Why Argentina Fans Are Responding With Their Own Counter-Curse

Argentine supporters have not dismissed the prediction quietly. Across social media, Argentine fans have been widely posting the phrase "Anulo mufa," which translates roughly as "cancel bad luck" or "remove bad omens" in Spanish, in a colorful effort to counteract whatever spiritual force Bonsam is directing their way. The phrase has become one of the more unexpected trending topics on Spanish-language social media in the lead-up to Friday's match.

Argentina enter the Round of 32 as heavy favourites, with Messi leading the Golden Boot race on six goals and the Albiceleste having won all three group matches. Cape Verde, unbeaten through their own group stage, arrive with Vozinha's heroics and the belief that football keeps choosing them for bigger moments. Whether Bonsam's prediction adds to that belief or simply adds colour to the occasion, the match in Miami is already one of the most anticipated of the knockout rounds.