The 2026 World Cup has delivered its most significant collective milestone yet. Canada, Mexico and the United States have all progressed through the Round of 32, becoming the first trio of co-host nations in history to simultaneously reach the Round of 16 of a World Cup. It also equals the best-ever performance by CONCACAF at a single tournament, matching the feat achieved at Brazil 2014 when Mexico, the United States and Costa Rica all reached the last 16, though this time the achievement arrives with the added weight of all three nations being on home soil.

How Canada, Mexico and the USA All Advanced

Mexico were the first to wrap up their place, topping Group A with three wins from three before beating Ecuador 2-0 at Estadio Azteca in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez on the scoresheet. The co-hosts have not lost a single game at the Azteca throughout the tournament and remain the loudest crowd in the competition.

The United States followed on Wednesday night, beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara despite finishing with 10 men after Folarin Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute for violent conduct following a VAR review. Balogun had scored the opener on the stroke of halftime before Malik Tillman added a stunning free kick in the 82nd minute to seal the win. Balogun will miss the Round of 16 through suspension.

Canada completed the set with their own dramatic win, with Stephen Eustaquio heading home a 92nd-minute winner against South Africa in Los Angeles to send the co-hosts through in only their second-ever World Cup appearance.

What the Round of 16 Holds for All Three Co-Hosts

All three nations now know their Round of 16 opponents. Mexico face England at Estadio Azteca on Sunday July 6. The United States face Belgium at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday July 6. Canada face Morocco at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday July 4.

None of the three fixtures offer an easy path. England have Harry Kane fit and firing. Belgium have Kevin de Bruyne producing some of his best World Cup football at 35. Morocco just eliminated the Netherlands on penalties. The co-hosts have made history together. Keeping it going is going to cost all three of them something.